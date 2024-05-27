Burke calls out 'subtle' bullying and personal attacks on councillors

WOULD you be comfortable being the target of verbal aggression and online bullying while at work?
Councillor Kirralee Burke is calling for people to consider their behaviour towards their elected representatives, who at times cop a battering in the course of doing their jobs.
While councillors don't expect to go unchallenged in their opinions or decisions, Cr Burke says any criticism or debate needs to be done in a respectful way.
She said, since a special rate variation was proposed in August, 2023, the discourse has become far more heated.
"There has been a number of occasions where there has been, what I believe to be, unacceptable conduct from members of the public," Cr Burke said.
The conduct she is referring to has occurred at public meetings and online, where she said she has seen an increase in "subtle bullying" of councillors.
She said it is "intimidating" and makes people feel like they can't hold the position of councillor.
She has called out this bullying on her own social media account and, at the May 1, 2024 policy committee meeting, publicly called out the concerning conduct of some members of the community.
Among the things she mentioned during her address was an incident where someone was alleged to have entered a private meeting of the council and made accusations towards the people present.
"There is what appears to be a divide emerging in the community and I think there has been poor behaviour from different members of the public, and I guess I was just speaking to that fact that poor behaviour on either side, it doesn't matter where you sit on the political spectrum or what you're standing for, I think there's certain things that should not be tolerated," Cr Burke said.
"It doesn't make for a fair debate. It doesn't make for fair decision making processes. It doesn't make for a safe environment, and I'm saying 'safe' in a broad term, like an emotionally safe environment, an environment where you feel safe to speak up."
Some other examples of concerning conduct she cited were emails being sent to councillors with ultimatums, and someone allegedly following a council staff member into a bathroom.
She said the environment has become so "volatile" that it makes it very hard to make decisions.
"At the moment, the volatility in the community and amongst different groups in the community is creating a hostile environment, where, as a councillor at the moment, I'm feeling a bit damned if I do, damned if I don't," she said.
Cr Burke urged people to continue to participate in discussions and to put their opinions forward, but to do so in a respectful way that doesn't include personal attacks.
"If you're choosing to participate in this democratic process that is local government, you are choosing to do so with respect to the regulations and the Code of Meeting Practice, and the Code of Conduct if you're a councillor, to engage respectfully and safely," she said.
"... People should be able to come and not feel threatened."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.