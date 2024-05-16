Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

'It's only a matter of time': beekeepers swarm together in face of varroa threat

Grace Dudley
By Grace Dudley
Updated May 16 2024 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beekeepers have united to combat the threat of varroa mites closing in on Orange - posing a threat to bee colonies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Dudley

Grace Dudley

Journalist for the Central Western Daily in Orange, NSW.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.