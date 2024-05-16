Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Sprint lane seals success: Bullock picks up biggest win of training career

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 16 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN the field came around the last turn in Wednesday night's $100,000 Listed TAB Western Regional Championships Final (2,260 metres) a nervous Peter Bullock watched on, wondering whether his runner would show the kick he needed to win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.