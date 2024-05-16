Sprint lane seals success: Bullock picks up biggest win of training career

WHEN the field came around the last turn in Wednesday night's $100,000 Listed TAB Western Regional Championships Final (2,260 metres) a nervous Peter Bullock watched on, wondering whether his runner would show the kick he needed to win.
His horse, Hunter Shannon ($11), sat parked behind the leader and in a prime position to deliver the Bathurst trainer his biggest win.
Driver Justin Reynolds dived for the sprint lane as soon as it became available and with 100m to go Hunter Shannon found another gear to push clear of challengers Heavenly Sign ($12, Will Rixon) and Terryrama ($10, James Locke).
Bullock watched on in delight as he brought up what he calls the greatest win of his training career.
"I definitely rate this as the biggest, for sure," he said.
"We're all really excited. The owners weren't there on the night but they rang shortly after the race. They would have been very excited to get that win. They've put a lot of money and effort into the sport over the years."
Reynolds had driven Hunter Shannon to a shock win in the Regional Championships heats at a price of $16.
Once again he showed up punters with another success at double-figure odds.
At one stage Bullock had come close to not running the horse in the series after his son, Travis, picked up a suspension and wouldn't be able to drive.
"Justin deserves a lot of credit. He drove the horse so well in the heat and the final," Bullock said.
"I probably only decided a month before the race that I'd put him in it when Travis got suspended. It was a last minute decision to put him in the heats."
Hunter Shannon now qualifies for the Regional Championships State Final at Menangle, which also carries a $100,000 prize purse.
The race was turned on its head right from the get-go when the $1.50 favourite Fashion Icon galloped and faded more than 100 metres behind the field.
Hunter Shannon got away cleanly to lead from gate three before Heavenly Sign was worked forward with urgency to take up the running.
The winner of the inaugural Western Regional Championships race, Terryrama, moved up to sit at the front of the outside line.
Despite the early work the leading trio had done to get to the front they would be the ones who would break away from the field to contest the finish.
All three runners looked like winning hopes inside the last 200m but an extra surge of speed down the sprint lane from Hunter Shannon would take him to a 1.6m win.
The early trouble for the favourite threw the race wide open but Bullock did have his concerns when his runner couldn't hold the early lead.
"We were going to try and cross the favourite but once it galloped it was one horse less to worry about. Justin drove him very well," he said.
"We weren't totally confident he'd be able to cross but you've got to have a crack because he's a horse that needs to be livened up. He can go to sleep and not try at all, so you need to keep him interested.
"We would have been happy to hold the lead but the other horse came up too quick. Justin did try to hold the lead but once he took the sit I was still happy, and the horse actually switched on and travelled better behind.
"I wasn't totally confident that we'd run that horse down in the straight because it goes quite good but in the end he did it pretty easily. It was only in the last 50 metres that I felt he had it won."
It's the fourth win in 11 starts for the four-year-old son of Huntsville, who only began his racing career in September last year.
Connections picked up a first place cheque of $54,500.
