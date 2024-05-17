There are no innocent bystanders to domestic violence

Gender-based violence is everyone's business.
There are no innocent bystanders when it comes to domestic and family violence.
Community attitudes and changing behaviours will make the biggest difference in reducing incidences of violence and other offences against women.
That is why it's vital we stand up and take action now.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry this week called for an extraordinary meeting to be held in Bathurst.
The meeting would call for local agencies, such as independent groups, not-for-profits and government bodies, which already make up a committee trying to address domestic violence, to join together with members of the public.
There, an open dialogue will be under taken, with hopes to find a solution as to how to end gendered violence.
"I think some kind of summit of those agencies together with council will produce some ideas," Cr Fry said this week.
"The ideas could be a direct action, or it could be utilising existing resources through those said agencies, or it might be articulating a campaign locally to change behaviour in men specifically."
And the importance of such a meeting can't be understated.
Bathurst has some of the highest instance rates of DV statewide, recording 760.5 incidents per 100,000 population, compared to an average of 420.3 for NSW.
And these figures are reinforced with what domestic violence support workers are seeing on the ground.
Bathurst Women's Refuge family support worker Sandra Peckham said the refuge needs funding to be able to employ more staff to keep up with the rise in numbers they're seeing.
"It is a serious thing, and in Bathurst a lot of people come from out west to locate here, and our workload is really high with domestic violence," she said.
"That's what we're trying to promote, that we need more money so we can have more counsellors. We haven't got enough, we're just flat out at the moment."
And statistically we know there are many women who are yet to reach out for help, which is why it is vital as we come together and talk about how we can instigate change.
So every woman who needs support gets it.
Team leader at the Bathurst refuge Yasmin Dowling summed it up when she said it's about providing the opportunity to get help.
"It's just providing that slight doorway, so if they're a little bit unsure, they know something might be happening that's not okay, it's just starting the process of getting support," she said.
It's our obligation as a community to ensure that door is always open.
