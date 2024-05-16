Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council
In Depth

Mayor accuses group of costing ratepayers 'tens of thousands of dollars'

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 17 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAYOR Jess Jennings has been labelled "inappropriate" by Figuring It Out (FIO) after he accused the community group of costing ratepayers thousands of dollars through their requests for information.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.