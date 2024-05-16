Mayor accuses group of costing ratepayers 'tens of thousands of dollars'

MAYOR Jess Jennings has been labelled "inappropriate" by Figuring It Out (FIO) after he accused the community group of costing ratepayers thousands of dollars through their requests for information.
The accusations were made during the May 15, 2024 public forum, which preceded the night's ordinary meeting of Bathurst council.
During the forum, the council heard from several members of FIO, a group which formed in 2023 in response to a potential significant special rate variation (SRV) proposed by the council.
Cr Jennings responded to several speakers during the night, but tensions reached boiling point when FIO member Natalie Cranston was addressing the chamber about the council's finances.
There was a back-and-forth between Cr Jennings and Ms Cranston when it came to the BARN project, a new cultural facility the council hopes to build at Chifley Dam.
At one point, Ms Cranston brought Cr Jennings' wife into the debate, suggesting he should declare a pecuniary interest due to her involvement in the arts.
Cr Jennings was quick to counter that, saying, "She's a great asset to this community and I don't see how that is, in relation to the BARN, a conflict of interest."
In response, Ms Cranston said she respectfully disagreed, and moved on from the subject of his wife to further express her concerns about the financials of the BARN.
When she concluded her address, Cr Jennings said he wanted to add a further comment.
It was then he accused FIO of costing the council thousands of dollars.
"You're referring to costs all the time and you've obviously mentioned the BARN multiple times over the last three, four, five, six months," Cr Jennings said.
"The amount of questions and constant questioning of different aspects [of council] and detailed requests from this council, which is to a certain extent understaffed, certainly having financial cash-flow issues - there's no denying that, it's obvious - the costs associated in terms of time and the cost to ratepayers of your group's questioning of council is thousands and thousands of dollars.
"You might want to not hear that, I get that, but when you tie up the senior staff - the directors - and then their sub-staff, to have these constant questions, of which don't seem to be going anywhere ... your constant requesting of information from council would be in the tens of thousands of dollars, costing ratepayers that money."
The Western Advocate contacted FIO on May 16 for a response to the mayor's comments.
Co-leader of the group, Sophie Wright, said the comments were "inappropriate".
She said she had received correspondence from the council's directors several weeks ago, which the Western Advocate has reviewed, addressing the number of requests for information FIO had made since August, 2023.
The letter did not explicitly say FIO was costing the council tens of thousands of dollars, as Cr Jennings had alleged, but did note the significant staff resources required to respond to the group's requests.
Ms Wright said the letter, which she described as "relatively fair", and FIO's written response had sufficiently addressed the issue and there was no need for Cr Jennings to make those comments.
"It was inappropriate, and the reason it was inappropriate is because it's already been dealt with," she said.
"... For Jess to call Natalie back, essentially, to continue to berate her and lecture her for that, when it had been dealt with professionally and appropriately in private, was just so disgraceful."
She also said it shouldn't have been done in a public forum, particularly as Ms Cranston's address was about BARN and council's financial issues specifically, not FIO's correspondence.
"It's the leader of our town making a mockery of a community-driven group who wants to understand more about how council got into this position, what is our council doing to avoid a huge SRV, and what's the way forward," Ms Wright said.
Regarding the BARN project, Ms Cranston clarified to the Western Advocate that FIO's continued questioning was because it is a new capital project in the budget.
"It's not an attack on the BARN per se, it is questioning why this new non-essential capital project is in the budget when it should be roads, rates and rubbish," she said.
On May 16, Cr Jennings told the Western Advocate he stands by what he said at the previous night's public forum.
He maintains his comments were appropriate.
"I totally stand by it and it was appropriate, because it's a fact - a plain and simple fact - they have sent in reams, and reams, and reams of questions to council and that has tied up the general manager, the senior directors and then their staff," Cr Jennings said.
"The dollar value of all that is easily into the tens of thousands of dollars, but it's probably worse than that in that it has actually taken people away from the job they were supposed to be doing in order to deliver for the Bathurst community."
