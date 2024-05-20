'Anyone can do it': Everyone now has the chance to secure a uni degree

BATHURST has a future nurse and psychologist eager to make a difference in the community, and it's all thanks to a new university initiative.
Ella Redman and Aidan Keevill are two of the first students at Charles Sturt University to go through the new Access Charles Sturt course.
Designed to enable people who wouldn't normally get direct entry into university to embark down the tertiary path, the course is free and open to anyone wanting to suss out whether uni is for them.
"I left school early, so I think this course is really helpful because, in an academic sense, it makes you eligible to do your degree but it also teaches you stuff we've missed in our later years of high school," Ms Redman said.
"There's so many reasons people don't finish high school, and I think this enables anyone to do the degree they want and puts them through university."
After completing the free one-semester course, students can elect to continue on the path to getting into uni, by doing the undergraduate certificate in University Preparation.
Completing this certificate gives students guaranteed entry into most of the degrees offered at Charles Sturt University.
Both Ms Redman and Mr Keevill are hoping to join the health industry, with Ms Redman planning on studying a Bachelor of Nursing and Mr Keevill a Bachelor of Psychology.
And it's not just younger people who left school early who can join the course.
Enabling and Transition manager Dr Carolyn O'Dwyer told the Western Advocate that there's plenty of mature-age students who have joined the other CSU Enabling Programs over her time working with the university.
"One of my most rewarding moments was when I went to the PhD graduation of one of my very first enabling students who was a mother of seven children," Dr O'Dwyer said.
"So, we have mature aged students who might not have studied for 20 years, we have people who left school in Year 10, people who might have taken up another career like a trade and then think they would actually like to go to university and do something else.
"Anyone can do it."
