Search warrant executed, woman arrested in police sting

A WOMAN has been arrested following a police sting in West Bathurst on Thursday, May 16.
A large number of police were at the property including specialised drug dogs, uniformed police and plain clothed detectives, who could be seen outside the home.
A spokesperson for NSW police issued the following statement:
"About 9.30am on Thursday, May 16, officers attached to Chifley Police District have executed a search warrant at a home in West Bathurst, as a part of an investigation into an alleged drug offence," they said.
"A woman, believed to be in her 20s, was arrested at the location."
Eyewitnesses reported seeing her placed in the rear of a police paddy wagon.
The spokesperson said the woman "is assisting police with their inquiries".
Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.
