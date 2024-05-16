NSW CCC Southern selection marks Hancock, Cobcroft as potential future stars

THE future of women's rugby league in Bathurst looks to be in great hands following the selection of Tilly Hancock and Kiyarah Cobcroft to the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (CCC) Southern team.
The two Mackillop College students were part of a Western team who impressed the selectors at a recent trial game against Wollongong.
The Bathurst stars were among 11 players from the 21-strong Western squad who progressed to the next stage of trials, and from there Hancock and Cobcroft made the cut for the Southern team.
Their efforts earned them a ticket to the final NSW CCC final selection trials taking place from May 20-22 on the Central Coast.
Making their efforts all the more impressive is that the two 15-year-olds are bottom age players in under 16s, and they'll have a chance to come back and trial again for next year's NSW CCC team.
The selection of two players in an extra exciting moment for their St Pat's team, who are currently taking part in this year's inaugural Group 10 Girls Tackle competition.
It's a bittersweet feeling for Hancock who was elated at her selection last week but suffered a torn meniscus in the Saints' round two win over the Mudgee Dragons at Lithgow on Sunday.
The injury will keep her out of the upcoming championships as well as the remainder of the Group 10 season.
But the rising talent is keeping her head held high.
Knowing that she was good enough to be selected as a bottom-age player gives her confidence that she can come back better than before and fight for a place in the 2025 CCC team.
"It's a bit disappointing since I've done my knee but I can always look ahead to next year," she said.
"I felt like I was taking the right steps to make new achievements this year.
"It's great seeing the women's tackle comp starting up and the game getting some recognition. It'll be sad not being able to captain that Pat's team any more but these things happen.
"While it's devastating that this injury's happened I'm glad it happened earlier rather than later into my season."
Both Hancock and Cobcroft have quickly risen through the ranks in their three years of playing tackle rugby league.
They both played a big part in getting the Panorama Platypi under 14s team through to last year's grand final, with Hancock being named the age group's player of the season.
Cobcroft has made a great start to her St Pat's tackle career by picking up a try in the Saints' win over Mudgee - their first victory in the new competition.
She wants to carry that form into the next stage of her CCC squad experience.
"I had a bit of doubt that I'd be able to make it this far, so I'm feeling pretty proud of myself," she said.
"I've been putting in 100 per cent at training to get ready for this. I'm a little nervous now that Tilly won't be going but it's going to be a really good experience.
"Tilly and I have been talking about how great it is that we'll have the chance to go for this again next year as well."
