Property dispute turns physical as man swings bat in 'protective' outburst

BRINGING a bat to a property dispute in a show of "unacceptable" behaviour has landed a man before a court.
Raymon Young, 47, of Nancarrow Place, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation and one count of damaging property.
Police were called to a home in Kelso about 5.30pm on April 15, 2024 about a property dispute involving Young, court papers say.
Young had arrived at the home and began yelling at a woman before he grabbed a cricket bat from his car and threatened to "hit everyone with the bat unless you give us the property".
He was refused entry to the home, so he charged at the front gate with the bat before falling over.
Police arrived and spoke with Young, who said "I will admit that I came here with a bat and threatened them".
"They stole [a person] off me a couple of weeks ago with lies and bullshit, they've got all [their] stuff in the house," Young said.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
YOUNG'S "protective" outburst was an "incredible lapse in judgement", according to his solicitor Kayana Theobald, who said he didn't intend on damaging the fence.
Ms Theobald said since the incident, her client has planned to partake in an anger management program.
"Your behaviour was unacceptable," Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said.
Mr Milovanovich warned Young that should he appear before a court again with similar charges, he will be resentenced.
"You won't see me again," Young said.
He was placed on a conditional release order, without conviction, for 12 months.
