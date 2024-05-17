Forty years of Annie's Ice Cream: From dream to reality, to a local legacy

A TRIP to Disneyland, a move from the city and a way to find work in Bathurst - that's what inspired Annie and Graham Bush to first open what has now become a local legacy.
It's one of the places you tell any travellers to our city that they must visit - and it's not Mount Panorama.
And this weekend, on Saturday May 18, Annie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlour is turning 40.
After Annie and Graham Bush first moved to Bathurst from the Northern Beaches in 1982, and upon seeing freshly made ice cream skyrocket in popularity in the big city, the couple had a thought.
This thought, combined with a trip to Disneyland, led the couple to realise that there was a market in Bathurst for recreational dining for young families.
Thus the concept of Annie's was born.
It was around this same time that developments were being built along a busy Bathurst street, and the couple snagged prime position for the parlour - the corner of George and Church Streets.
Being opposite Kings Parade, the location was the perfect fit for the theme of the store.
During that time, a heavily pregnant Annie and her husband Graham would sit in the car across the street, while watching the finishing touches take place on the building.
This allowed them to find the inspiration for the final fit out - and the final naming, which was fit for the owners themselves, and was aptly named after Mrs Bush.
With help from a local artist Tony Ward and the creativity of Mr Bush as a builder himself, the theme of Annie's was established.
This included the design of a carriage, where ice cream would be delivered by horse and cart to Bathurst and surrounds.
And on May 18, 1984, Annie's was opened to the public.
It was a hit from day one, with people flowing out of the doors.
With delicious, freshly made ice cream in a variety of flavours, it's no wonder that the business was a significant success.
And, after the initial excitement of opening had died down, business was still going strong - and it still is after four decades.
For Annie and Graham Bush, their time at Annie's was certainly a family affair, as their children Josh and Israel often helped out by working at the parlour.
Their daughter, Jessica Anne, would also celebrate her first birthday in the walls of the iconic institution, and a second store in the Armada Shopping Centre was established.
This store also had a focus on freshly made donuts, which were delivered throughout town via a specially designed van.
But after just two years as owners, the couple sold both businesses to local brothers, Geoff and Vic Arrow.
Soon after, the Armada store was closed, but the George Street location is still going strong, where it is currently owned by Greg Murray and Lisa Pitts.
The couple have owned the business for ten years, and recently celebrated this milestone.
Annie Bush, the original owner, said she was extremely proud of the legacy that Annie's has created, and she has enjoyed keeping up with the Ice Cream Parlour over the years, and staff members from the 80s.
She thanked Bathurst, and all the visitors of Annie's for keeping her vision alive in the town for 40 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.