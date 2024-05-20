Morning drive turns into run-in with police for woman

A WOMAN who got behind the wheel days after taking a combination of drugs has told a court she no longer has a substance problem.
Lesley Kennedy, 50, of Simmons Place, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 to driving with drugs in her system.
Court documents say police stopped Kennedy behind the wheel of a Mazda 6 about 10.30am on October 26, 2023 outside the Kelso Community Hub on Bonnor Street.
She was asked for her licence before she was drug tested.
The court heard Kennedy was arrested after she was positive for methamphetamine and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, she gave a second positive reading for the drug which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
"I smoked pot about three days ago and had 'ice' about five days ago," Kennedy said.
"I drove today cause I thought it would be out of my system by now."
A SELF-REPRESENTED Kennedy said while she did have a problem with drugs, she had done a stint in rehab and was doing counselling.
"These drugs stay in your system for a long time. I can see on your record you have a history with them," Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said.
"Everyone wants to have their licence but only you can look after it."
Kennedy was placed on a conditional release order, with conviction, for 12 months.
She was also banned from driving for six months.
