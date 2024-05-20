Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Morning drive turns into run-in with police for woman

By Court Reporter
Updated May 20 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who got behind the wheel days after taking a combination of drugs has told a court she no longer has a substance problem.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.