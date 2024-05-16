GALLERY: Sullivan's match-winning try completes Western's day two clean sweep

AN entertaining back-and-forth game deserved such a fantastic match-winning try.
Western were looking to complete a clean sweep of their day two games at the NSW CHS Girls Rugby 7s Championships in Bathurst but with less than a minute remaining found themselves down 15-14 in their last match of the day to Sydney West.
However, in a play that saw the ball touch the hands of almost every Western player on the field, the home side eventually found space down the right wing through Sienna Sullivan.
Right as the siren sounded Sullivan planted the ball for a try, and nailed the conversion, to give Western a 21-15 victory and an overall recorded of four wins from six games at the tournament.
It's been a dream run at the tournament for the Western girls, especially when considering only two players from last year's team are making their return to the squad.
That, and the lack of sevens experience among the squad, means coach Kieran Smith has been nothing short of ecstatic with the way his team have gone about business at Ashwood Park this week.
"We were one from three yesterday - and the two games we lost were both by two points - and then went three from three today," he said.
"I thought we'd be able to go okay. We've got a lot of footballers in the team but not a lot of rugby experience.
"Yesterday was going to be tough for us because a lot of them had to learn how to play. Now that we've got that knowledge we've been able to play some great footy today.
"There's two girls who played in the team last year. A couple have played 15s but the majority are from league or touch, and even for ones who play 15s sevens is a much faster game."
In their game against Sydney West the hosts got out to a flying start with two quick converted tries to make it 14-0.
The Sydney squad struck back with two tries of their own but missed conversions gave Western a 14-10 lead at the break.
Sydney West looked to have won the game when they capitalised on a Western mistake and scored near the end of the second half, but Western's last ditch effort got them home.
Smith said it was great for the team to wrap up day two in the way that they did.
"We got beaten in our first game yesterday by South Coast in the exact same way, with a try after the siren," he said.
"It was great to get one back. Today was probably a tougher draw too, but now that they've got that extra understanding they're starting to have a bit more fun with it."
