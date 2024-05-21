Night on the drink after job interview puts mum of seven in the hot seat

A WOMAN has been taken off the road after she got behind the wheel while drunk on her way home from drinks with potential colleagues.
Chanelle Marie Cooper, 33, of Sunny Corner Road, Meadow Flat stood before Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 to be sentenced for a charge of mid-range drink-driving.
Documents tendered to the court state police saw a Ford Falcon sedan travelling east along Sydney Road in Kelso about 2.30am on February 11, 2024 without any tail lights on.
Once they reached the intersection with Littlebourne Street, police stopped the vehicle which was being driven by Cooper.
She handed over her licence before she was asked if she had been drinking, which she admitted to.
Cooper gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, Cooper gave a second reading for alcohol of 0.081.
THE mother of seven had gone for a job interview and had been invited out to drinks, according to Legal Aid solicitor Lucy Maranga, who said Cooper drove because she didn't want to inconvenience others.
Ms Maranga then asked the court to consider not convicting her client of the charge.
"That's not going to happen," Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said, noting Cooper had a prior PCA offence on her record.
"It's young people like yourself who are being killed on the road because of drink-driving. You should know your responsibilities."
Cooper was placed on a community correction order for one year and banned from driving for six months.
Once the disqualification period is over, she must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for 24 months.
"That's to protect the public from you," Mr Milovanovich said.
