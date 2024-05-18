This is why we need to have a global water discourse | Eco News

IT is only in recent decades that human beings have tried accounting for water at a global scale.
Before that, it was all about managing (or failing to manage) the water that simply arrived in one's neighbourhood.
But now, the global climate crisis is driving the need for some baseline numbers and achievable goals.
How much water do we have? How do we use and misuse it? How could we do better?
These questions may seem too large to contemplate, but scientists across the world are attempting to come up with some useful numbers.
Based on decades of research and information sharing, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP) meeting in Dubai in December made a significant policy change: from now on, water policy and efforts to combat climate change would be considered together, not separately.
Water will now feature prominently at the next global climate talks in Bonn in June and in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November.
One of those intimately involved in this policy shift is Professor Greg Leslie, from the Global Water Institute based at the University of New South Wales.
In late April, Professor Leslie addressed a meeting hosted by Greening Bathurst and the Bathurst Community Climate Change Action Network on some of the key findings presented to delegates at COP28.
The GWI was part of an international cohort of experts tasked with working out how much water will be needed to effect the global transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
The answer is that it will take a lot: about 900 cubic kilometres of water annually will be required to do the job.
This equates to approximately one third of the fresh water currently used for irrigated agriculture.
The good news is that the move away from burning coal to produce electricity will offset about 75 per cent of the water required for the clean energy revolution.
The transition to clean energy is only one of the crucial elements needed to slow climate change.
How we use land - and therefore the water it holds - is also crucial.
For example, stripping a coastal region of its mangroves makes things worse by removing trees that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
"And so the Global Water Institute, through a number of my colleagues, including Professor Will Glamore and Dr Andrew Dansie, are about to launch a project called Project Halo, which is a very large, very well-funded study that will look at mangrove restoration in the Pacific," Professor Leslie said.
Other essential measures include better management of wetlands and effective carbon sequestration in soils.
Professor Leslie said that changes to diet (eating less meat) and transport strategies (more public transport) are also essential measures.
