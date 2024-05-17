Our green and gold star: Rue named in Australian Under 23s national squad

BATHURST'S football star Cushla Rue wanted nothing more than to "experience it again" after having the chance to wear the green and gold colours of the Australian national team for the first time.
Her wish has been granted.
The Western Sydney Wanderers player has been named in the Australian Under 23s women's team to take part in the Four Nations Tournament in Sweden later this month, and comes two years after Rue previously represented Australia during the FIFA Under 20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.
Rue and Australia will have friendly matches over the coming weeks against Sweden (May 29), Germany (June 1) and Poland (June 4).
Getting herself into another Australian side has Rue overcome with joy.
"I got the call on Sunday night and I still think it hasn't sunk in yet. It's so surreal," she said.
"I probably won't feel real until I'm on the plane heading over. I'm super excited.
"Getting to see my name in that squad list is an amazing feeling. It makes me feel like things have paid off. It's another opportunity to wear the green and gold, and there's nothing better than that."
Rue has elevated her game over the past two years.
She made her A League debut back in February 2022 at the age of 18, when she came off the bench for the Wellington Phoenix in a game against Adelaide United.
Just a few months later Rue gained her first national call up when she was named in the Young Matildas squad for the FIFA Under 20 Women's World Cup.
Rue capped off a busy 2022 by inking a two-year deal with the Western Sydney Wanderers, and made her debut in the red and black colours in January of 2023.
In February this year Rue had the opportunity to play an A League match in front of friends and family at Carrington Park, where her team found a win over the Newcastle Jets.
The Bathurst product said that over the course of that journey the prospect of a return to the green and gold is something that's always been on her mind.
"This season I just wanted to have a good year in the A League, play some good minutes, make the most of that and give myself the best opportunity to make any national team," she said.
"It's such a massive pool of players that they can draw on. There's a lot of talent in the A League and then there's players overseas in other leagues, so you have to keep working hard day by day and session by session to have that chance to go.
"The last season I felt that I really improved my confidence on the pitch. I had a great chance to gain a lot of experience, thanks to those big minutes, and that'll be great to take into this camp."
Rue and the Australian squad will commence their camp in Sweden from May 23.
