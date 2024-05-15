How Relationships Australia can help you have difficult conversations

Relationships Australia is a leading provider of relationship support services for individuals, families, and communities.
We aim to support people to achieve positive and respectful relationships.
We are a community-based, not-for-profit Australian organisation with no religious affiliations.
Our services are for all members of the community, regardless of religious belief, age, gender, sexual orientation, lifestyle choice, cultural background, or economic circumstances.
We offer services that include family dispute resolution (mediation), counselling, Let's Talk Elder Mediation, and education programs.
Our Family Mediation services help separated couples reach agreements regarding their children.
An independent, impartial mediator will assist parties to reduce conflict, negotiate outcomes, and develop techniques to deal with future disputes.
Mediation is available for parents, carers, and other family members.
Mediation helps people talk with respect and focus on the best outcome for their children.
Common topics include: living arrangements, communication, co-parenting, decision making, and sharing costs.
We also offer a Child Informed Practice, which brings your child's perspective into the mediation process.
Through Child Informed Practice, a child consultant advocates for the needs of the child.
Hearing how their child is experiencing the changes in their family life can help parents to make arrangements that are most beneficial to the child.
Who it's for
Elder Support is a mediation service for older people and those who care about them.
It supports individuals and families to have conversations about important age-related issues and disputes.
How we help
We offer a safe and supportive space for you to communicate with each other about intergenerational relationship challenges and engage in future planning.
Our experienced staff ensure the older person's voice is heard, their rights are upheld, and their wishes are represented.
Any agreements reached are not legally binding.
What to expect
An experienced counsellor or mediator will meet with you and your family in a private and safe setting, sometimes together, sometimes separately.
Our appointments are voluntary and confidential, lasting at least 60 minutes.
We'll work with you to determine how many sessions you need.
If you feel like you need any additional support to tackle difficult conversations in your relationships, support is available.
Relationships Australia NSW at Bathurst offers individual, couples and family counselling.
This service can support you to develop skills and strategies to communicate and explore issues with your loved ones more effectively.
Ring 6333 8888 for more information.
