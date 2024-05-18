On-air presenting just the beginning of what you can do at 2MCE | Tuned In

VOLUNTEERS are vital to bring 2MCE to our local community.
Over 60 volunteers give their time each week to bring a range of community radio programming to air including community news and information, Australian music, specialist music programming such as blues, classical, country, folk, and nostalgia.
They also present programmes such as the Talking Newspaper, a community service for people with a print disability.
We are celebrating our volunteers this National Volunteer Week (May 20 to 26), recognising the diverse interests, passions, and talents everyone brings to volunteering.
This year's theme for National Volunteer Week is "Something for everyone" and that certainly applies when it comes to volunteering at 2MCE.
Many of our volunteers are involved in on-air presenting, but there are a diverse range of opportunities behind the scenes.
These include cataloguing our music library, producing interviews, creating content for social media, fundraising, organising community engagement events, and creating audio content for the station like community service announcements.
Volunteering in community radio is a rewarding way to serve our local community and celebrate its diversity.
Our volunteers are a wide range of ages and from a diverse range of backgrounds.
It is a wonderful way to meet new people and discover both shared and new interests.
Community broadcasting provides a voice for communities that aren't well serviced by other media.
Serving the needs and interests of a people in our community through community broadcasting contributes to a vibrant local culture.
If you'd like to find out more about volunteer opportunities at 2MCE, we'll be at the Neighbourhood Centre's Volunteer Expo on Tuesday, May 21 at the Bathurst RSL from 10am.
You can also contact the station by telephone 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au.
Listen to 2MCE on 92.3 FM in Bathurst, 94.7 FM in Orange, or stream via 2mce.org.
