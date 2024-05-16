Temperatures set to plummet after warmest May mornings in three decades

STOKE up the fire, grab the Ugg boots and get out the flannies because winter has arrived in Bathurst.
Despite this May having the warmest morning average in three decades, that is set to change quickly, with mornings getting frosty and temperatures dropping to freezing over the weekend and early next week.
After experiencing an average minimum of 8.1 degrees, which according to a Weatherzone representative is the warmest low in 33 years, temperatures are expected to drop quickly.
Saturday, May 18, will be a low of five degrees, with the day only reaching a top of 13.
Then, the city will really need to get their winter woolies out, with Bathurst residents expected to wake up to a frosty zero-degree morning on Sunday.
While the day is expected to reach a high of 14 degrees, things will cool off significantly overnight, with temperatures predicted to possibly get below freezing, at minus one-degree.
Monday, May 20, is also predicted to bring the chitter-chatter of teeth as people venture outside to start their day, with another minus one-degree morning.
The drop in temperature and frosty mornings also bring with them an added danger when driving too and from work, school and other destinations.
Road users are reminded to drive with caution, turn their lights on warm up their cars before driving if they've been outside overnight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.