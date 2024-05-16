Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Temperatures set to plummet after warmest May mornings in three decades

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
May 17 2024 - 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STOKE up the fire, grab the Ugg boots and get out the flannies because winter has arrived in Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.