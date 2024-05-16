Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

On The Tee | Buttsworth dominates his B grade rivals

By Bathurst Golf Club
May 17 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Glen Buttsworth even shocked himself with a red- hot round of 45 points to win Thursday's B grade stableford in a canter over Morrie Robinson and Dennis Lowe who both had 39 points, 22 points enabled Adam Hart to win the scratch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.