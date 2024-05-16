On The Tee | Buttsworth dominates his B grade rivals

Glen Buttsworth even shocked himself with a red- hot round of 45 points to win Thursday's B grade stableford in a canter over Morrie Robinson and Dennis Lowe who both had 39 points, 22 points enabled Adam Hart to win the scratch.
A grade was a battle of the titans as Justin Hadley and Jason Writer both fired 40 points, in the end Hadley was anointed the winner on a countback.
Steve Finnerty (37) rounded out third as the scratch went to Steve McDonald with 32 points.
Janet Coles was back in the winner's circle courtesy of 34 points for a 2 shot margin over Colleen Davis.
Buttsworth and Robinson are being specked as the new 2BBB super duo after they majestically combined for 52 points for a 5 shot buffer over Greg Burgess and Adam Hart.
McDonald and Shaun Elphick (34) were the scratch victors.
The returning Blayde Burke was all class in compiling 41 points to win Saturday's A grade event.
Lewie Church (38) and Ben Davis (36) rounded out the minor placings.
Paul Bright had a nice even par round to win the scratch.
In a low scoring B grade affair Liam Deegan (36) kept his nose in front by a solitary shot from Terry Dwyer and Ryan Deegan while the scratch went to Alby Davis on 18 points.
Alby Davis and John Murphy proved to be a perfect partnership as they returned 42 points to beat George Nicholls and Calvin Windus on a countback.
Darrell Bourke and Glenn Hope signed for 29 points to win the scratch.
Don't forget the Legacy Charity Golf Day on Sunday 26th of May, with visitors welcome.
