Group accused of costing ratepayers thousands

Welcome to Friday. Here's a look at what is making news today.
At council's Wednesday night meeting, things got heated between the mayor and the Figuring It Out community group. Read about what happened in Rachel Chamberlain's report of the night's proceedings and what the parties had to say about the incident the following day.
In other news Red Rooster in Robin Hill is celebrating its official opening this weekend. Read about how you can score a free burger.
And in sport, when the field came around the last turn in Wednesday night's $100,000 Listed TAB Western Regional Championships Final (2260 metres) a nervous Peter Bullock watched on, wondering whether his runner would show the kick he needed to win.
His horse, Hunter Shannon ($11), sat parked behind the leader and in a prime position to deliver the Bathurst trainer his biggest win of his training career. Sports journalist Alex Grant speaks to Bullock about the win.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.