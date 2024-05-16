Shock resignation: Bathurst council to lose one of its directors

BATHURST council's director of Cultural and Community Services has resigned after more than nine years in the role.
The council revealed the news late on May 16, 2024, saying that the director, Alan Cattermole, would be leaving to pursue a new role in local government interstate.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Bathurst community, to the best of my ability, to deliver first class services and facilities to visitors and residents," Mr Cattermole said.
"I look forward to returning to witness the continuing growth and success of the Bathurst region."
Mr Cattermole became the council's director of Cultural and Community Services in February, 2015, coming from the Blue Mountains City Council, where he was the manager of community.
Upon his appointment to the role with Bathurst council, general manager David Sherley called him the standout applicant in the very competitive recruitment process.
Mr Sherley said he would bring "a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise" to the position.
As Mr Cattermole prepares to depart nearly a decade later, his contributions are being recognised.
Under his direction, the council has received national awards, refurbished community services such as Bathurst Library, Kelso Community Hub, and Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, and restructured children's services.
The council said its cultural facilities have a robust management structure through the museums unit, with the museums now attracting more than 100,000 visitors annually.
Mr Sherley wished Mr Cattermole well in his future endeavours.
"On behalf of the council, I thank Mr Cattermole for his leadership and commitment to this organisation and the community during his time as director [of] Cultural and Community Services," he said.
"We wish him every success in his new role."
