Major upgrade on the menu for Bathurst's Hungry Jack's outlet

NEW play equipment and a refurbishment of the dining area will be rolled out if Hungry Jack's gets the green light for its renovation plans.
A $193,500 upgrade to the Bathurst fast-food outlet has been proposed in a development application (DA) lodged with Bathurst council on May 14, 2024.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), prepared by Logan White of Platinum Planning Solutions, argues that the plans "should receive full development consent".
Under the proposal, internal and external items will be removed, including dining furniture, doors, shelving, the service counter/bench, bins, external wall mounted lighting, and fencing.
All of these items would be replaced with new furniture and fixtures, including a new delivery pickup window.
Six signs are also proposed to be removed.
The existing "playland" and its shading are too to be removed and replaced with matching products.
There would be a number of alterations made to the Hungry Jack's site, including modifying the kerb at the drive-thru entrance, installing a new height bar, and adding artificial turf to the outdoor dining areas.
The building would also be repainted and new signage installed.
"The proposed alterations represents ongoing investment in the area and is seen as a desirable outcome for the subject site," Mr White said.
Bathurst council will now consider the plans and make a determination at a later date.
