No jail for man who breaches AVO with string of 'abusive' voicemails

HAD it not been for addressing his drug problems, a man would be jailed for a string of "disgusting" text messages he sent to a woman, a court has heard.
Samuel Bathurst Pleming, 39, of Lord Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 for seven counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) and driving with drugs in his system.
Police stopped a white Nissan ute along Bant Street in South Bathurst about 4.40pm on October 2, 2023 for mobile testing, court documents state.
Pleming, who was behind the wheel, was asked for his licence before he gave a positive roadside reading for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for meth as well as cannabis.
The court heard his sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Twelve days later on October 14 about 11.30pm, the victim was at a home in South Bathurst speaking with a relative over a phone call when Pleming walked onto the property and up to her bedroom window.
Court papers say he asked for his belongings before he left 10 minutes later yelling insulting insinuations as he walked down the driveway.
The person who was on the phone with the victim called triple-zero.
Police arrived a short time later and spoke with the victim.
The following day, the victim had a missed call from Pleming who left a voicemail and said she was a "dumb f---ing muppet" for going to court to get an AVO, which had been in place on January 11, 2023.
Then he left another voicemail saying "you were the c--t who made me pick it [drugs] up ... you putrid c--t and I don't give a f--k how you rub it, this is on you".
"You are going to turn me into something you don't want to f---ing know ... you're an evil f---ing s--t," Pleming said.
On October 16 just before 10am and again on October 18 at 10pm, Pleming left more voicemails.
"...You are deadset that f---ed up in the head... but guess what, ah nah, you will find out," Pleming said.
On November 8, the victim had six missed calls from Pleming before he sent her a text message on November 11 at 9.55pm that read "you're not hurting me doing all this shit ... I'm so glad to be rid of you" with five laughing emojis and one clown.
He followed up with another text on November 12.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station to make a report, and give logs of all of the texts and voicemails, which placed him in breach of an AVO that named the victim as a protected person.
Pleming was then arrested on November 24 and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
THE court was asked by Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan to only consider the breaches as matters of contact as opposed to multiple forms of intimidation, despite the tone of the missed messages.
But, the prosecution disagreed.
"I've heard what my friend said, but they're abusive and serious, and he was on a CCO," Police prosecutor Sergeant Belinda Cooper said.
Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said Pleming's behaviour was "very alarming" and "quite disgusting", as he noted his history of similar charges.
The only thing keeping him out of jail, according to Mr Milovanovich, was that he had completed Magistrates Referral into Early Treatment (MERIT) program for his drug abuse, which began as a teenager.
Pleming was placed on a community prison term to be served through an intensive correction order for six months.
He was also fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.