Woman charged after cash, drugs allegedly seized during search warrant

A WOMAN has been charged following a police operation in West Bathurst on Thursday, May 16.
At around 9:30am uniformed police and plain clothed detectives attached to the Chifley Police District attended a West Bathurst property, where they executed a search warrant at a home.
The search was part of an investigation into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs.
A spokesperson for NSW police alleged while at the property they located and seized drugs, drug paraphernalia as well as cash and mobile phones.
Police further allege unauthorised prescription medication, powder and tablets believed to be MDMA as well as cannabis, GHB and methylamphetamine were also seized at the scene.
A woman, aged 30 was arrested at the property and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
She has since been charged with four counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of supply prohibited drug indictable, owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises, and possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance.
The woman was given strict conditional bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.