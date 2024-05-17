Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Woman charged after cash, drugs allegedly seized during search warrant

May 17 2024 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN has been charged following a police operation in West Bathurst on Thursday, May 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.