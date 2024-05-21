Man inscribes name on haul of stolen tools in 'opportunistic' criminal act

A MAN has claimed to "know where he went wrong" after he inscribed his name on a haul of tools that were stolen from a worksite.
Joseph Graeme Vincent, 41, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso fronted Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 to be sentenced for receiving stolen property.
Court documents state a vehicle was rented from Bathurst Bunnings on February 7, 2024 before it was used in an offence at Carcoar, where a number of tools were stolen.
The white Toyota Hilux was then tracked to a home on Isaacs Street in West Bathurst.
On February 9, police saw the vehicle parked at the home and applied for a search warrant, which was granted.
Whilst searching the home, police found a number of stolen items with the initials 'JV' and CINTEX written on them in white Texta.
Vincent was asked about the tools but he refused to comment, leaving police to believe he got the stolen property from a worksite and put his name on them to claim ownership.
He was arrested on February 28.
Court papers note the stolen property included a battery rattle gun, two cordless Milwaukee battery drivers, a half inch drive 18 volt battery rattle gun, general hand tools, and 5 amp and 12 amp batteries.
LEGAL Aid solicitor Lucy Maranga submitted to the court that a community correction order (CCO) was within reach for her client, who "knows where he went wrong and has started rehab".
Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said it was clearly a crime of opportunity and that he was pleased to hear Vincent was doing something about his drug use.
Vincent was then placed on a CCO for one year.
