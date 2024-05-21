Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man inscribes name on haul of stolen tools in 'opportunistic' criminal act

By Court Reporter
Updated May 21 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has claimed to "know where he went wrong" after he inscribed his name on a haul of tools that were stolen from a worksite.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.