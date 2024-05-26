Hogan warned against 'sugar hits', and the lack of land sales proves why

THE lack of land sales from the first release of Windy 1100 has reinforced a point councillor Marg Hogan made just six months ago: Bathurst council can't rely on "sugar hits" to support its operating expenses.
At the May 9, 2024 ballot draw, just six of the 72 available single lots were claimed.
When added to the dual service lots that had been sold prior to the draw, the council ended the day with just nine of the 91 available lots in the subdivision sold.
The council said the number of sales reflected the current real estate market, and were affected by factors such as interest rates, increasing cost of living, construction costs and bank lending practices.
In the two weeks since the ballot draw, the number of sales has not changed.
Cr Hogan said the outcome of the ballot draw was "a disappointing result", but she hopes the land will sell now that the subdivision has been registered.
"That will make it easier for people to get their loans approved," she said.
"In terms, of this financial year, we do have the ability to sell more lots before June 30."
The disheartening results to date, though, is putting even more pressure on the council, which had been relying on the sale of that land.
In the draft budget for the 2024-25 year, the council staff have forecast that $14.7 million will be generated from the sale of assets, predominately land in the Windy 1100 subdivision.
Cr Hogan said more than half of that income would be used for operating costs.
"The bit that still concerns me is, even if all of that plays out, of that $14.7 million, just over $8.5 million will be being used to prop up operating expenses," she said.
She said that money should be able to be used for projects, but because of the council's current financial situation, it's not possible to do that.
"If we were covering our operational expenses sufficiently, then all of that $14.7 million could be going towards future developments and taking the city forward, rather than being used to keep the lights on, so to speak," Cr Hogan said.
And while that money, if it eventuates, does help the council to remain operational in the short term, it's not a sustainable strategy moving forward.
"You can only sell land once, and there's a limit to how much land [you can sell]," Cr Hogan said.
"... The land sales are going to prop us up for the next year or so, but it's unsustainable."
It reinforces what Cr Hogan has been saying since the council flagged a potential special rate variation (SRV) in mid 2023, which is that a rates rise has to be considered.
This could be coupled with changes in service levels, but any decision, she said, has to be made after thorough community consultation.
"I said it last August, doing nothing is not an option," she said.
"We can't ignore it. It just needs to be a sensible conversation, and the community far and wide needs to be brought into it.
"Everybody is struggling, I don't dismiss that. It will hurt all of us in its own way, but we as councillors, we have to ensure the financial sustainability of the council."
