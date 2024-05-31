'I've retired, even though I didn't want to': Don Pearce steps down from BTR

HE'S BEEN a staple with Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing (BTR) for more than a decade, but now Don Pearce has stepped down from his role as director.
After a history with the club dating back to the 80s, and a position on the committee for more than 12 years, saying goodbye to the club has been a difficult decision for Mr Pearce.
But it was one he needed to make.
"I've retired, even though I didn't really want to," he said.
Being the owner of a successful business, and now taking over the role of his father at an earth moving business after his death, Mr Pearce said he simply no longer had the time to commit to BTR.
"I just don't get the time to do the stuff at BTR, which I really enjoy doing," he said.
"I used to go to all the meetings and do stuff for them and help them out ... but now I just can't do it, and it wasn't fair on the club that I wasn't able to get there."
Mr Pearce's passion for the club began several decades ago.
But his love of race horses has always been something he has had all his life.
"I've always had a passion for race horses," he said.
And this passion only increased with the famous Bathurst racehorse, 'Rising Prince.'
Mr Pearce developed some industry contacts through his love of all things racing, and thus his involvement in Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing began.
This involvement was solidified with the Bathurst Legends Meeting - with races named after famous Melbourne Cup winners.
Mr Pearce sponsored the 'Rising Prince' leg of the day.
"That's how I got involved. So it went from sponsoring the Rising Prince race to being asked to go on the committee that organised the Legends Day, to a few months later being asked to be a director," he said.
"Ever since then I have always sponsored races."
Over the years, Mr Pearce said he had plenty of fond memories from his involvement at the Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing club, especially being able to spend time with his family there.
And annually, his favourite day with the club has been the Soldier's Saddle.
The Anzac Day races bring thousands of people from all over the state to the Bathurst club, all to commemorate the poignant historical day.
"Every year the Anzac Day meetings are something that are very good and very memorable. They're a big meeting and there's a lot of meaning in it and people really get behind it," he said.
Mr Pearce said that he was aiming to stay as involved with the club as possible, while running two businesses.
"I still want to keep involved, and when possible I will go to the race meetings," he said.
"I will still provide sponsorship where I can and things like that as well, so I will still stay involved, I just don't have time to be on the committee."
For the meantime, he said that he wished the team at BTR all the best, and commended them on the hard work and dedication they have shown to the club, and the Bathurst community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.