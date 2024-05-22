Woman hides under car at old workplace to avoid being arrested by cops

A WOMAN who hid from police under a car at her old workplace has been told to re-adjust her attitude or serve time behind bars.
Marlee Rebecca Simpson, 29, of Durham Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 after she pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with a cancelled licence.
Court documents state Simpson was behind the wheel of a white Kia driving along Durham Street in Bathurst about 9am on February 25, 2024 when she was stopped by police.
As police approached her vehicle, Simpson pulled out her phone and said "I'm going to record this".
She handed over her licence, which was disqualified, and said she "didn't know" she had to get it reinstated by the RMS after serving a period of disqualification.
The next day, Simpson was driving along the Great Western Highway in Kelso about 8.30am when she was spotted by police, who knew she was driving with a cancelled licence.
Police did a U-turn to try to catch up to Simpson, who had turned into Devro and driven down the rear carpark.
Not being able to see Simpson, officers went and watched CCTV from the site, which showed her crawling underneath a white Amarok.
The court heard police found and arrested her.
Simpson told police she was worried she would be stopped driving on her way to work because she had been told their vehicle would detect her.
Then, court papers say she explained she was picking up clothes from Devro and that she had a key swipe in her bag, but she hadn't worked there for six months.
She was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
DURING sentencing, the defence and prosecution discussed whether Simpson's behaviour crossed the section five threshold - meaning jail was to be considered - especially since she was on a community prison term at the time.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Emily Lucas said her client had "felt pressure" at the time to get to work and struggled from PTSD from prior interactions with police.
"It was the day after she was told not to drive ... she hid to avoid detection, it crosses the threshold because it's a deliberate act," Police prosecutor Sergeant Belinda Cooper said.
The court viewed Simpson had "total disregard" for the law with her criminal history "shows a consistent disregard for court orders", Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said.
"If you want to stay out of jail, re-adjust your attitude towards court orders because it will all catch up with you," Mr Milovanovich said.
"You put yourself in this position."
Simpson was placed on a community correction order for one year, and was banned from driving for six months.
She was also fined $500.
