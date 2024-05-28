No more driving for this man who was pinged behind the wheel on a ban

A DRIVER has lost his licence for a year after he was busted behind the wheel with a cancelled licence.
Tony Colin Carberry, 54, of Kelly Place, Oberon was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 for driving with a cancelled licence.
Police said they were patrolling the O'Connell Road at Kelso about 1.10pm on April 17, 2024 doing RBTs when they stopped a black Ford sedan, court documents state.
Carberry, who was behind the wheel, was asked for his licence.
Police did checks on the RMS database, which showed Carberry had lost his licence for six months from October 5, 2022 before it was cancelled.
The court heard Carberry told officers he had re-applied for his licence and thought it was active.
He was then given a court attendance notice.
CARBERRY'S traffic record, which had a number of similar matters on it, was factored into his sentence by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who found the matter proved in his absence.
Carberry was fined $2500 and banned from driving for 12 months.
