New documents spill the tea on future of old Regency Jewellers building

THE former Regency Jewellers building is set to undergo quite the transformation to make way for a very different kind of business.
The prominent Bathurst CBD building, which sits on the corner of William and Howick streets, has been vacant for more than two years following the jeweller's closure in March, 2022.
Now, it's set to become home to a Gong Cha franchise, a tea brand that has more than 2000 stores worldwide, including 100 in Australia.
A development application (DA) has been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council for the fit-out of the premises.
It seeks consent to change the use of the building to a food premises.
The DA also proposes alterations to the existing facade to return the windows to their original proportions, as well as upgrading the external wall finishes.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) also notes that the the existing large format grey tiles on the facade are proposed to be replaced with white subway tiles.
More details about the building transformation are revealed in the Heritage Impact Statement, which was prepared by Andrew Starr and Associates Heritage Consultants.
"Work is mainly confined to the ground floor," the document reads.
"The vault walls on the ground floor are unchanged, but it is proposed to demolish the stairs to the first floor from the shop.
"... Demolition of the stairs is proposed to increase the floor space of the tea shop and to allow for introduction of a counter along the rear wall."
The Heritage Impact Statement also said the ground floor of the building and the space upstairs would become separate tenancies.
The first floor could be turned into a residence or, alternatively, rented out as an office space, the document says.
In the Heritage Impact Statement, the consultant concludes that the plans are sympathetic to the area.
"The choice of materials and finishes are appropriate to the context of the site," they said.
"There is a clear division between old and introduced fabric that avoids confusion between what is old and what is new.
"Commercial areas require constant change as they adapt to the needs of new tenants, businesses and customers. The proposal is sympathetic to the area."
