Australia Day hit-and-run victim still unresponsive

The driver involved in a hit and run collision in the city's CBD on Australia Day will be sentenced later this month after the matter was adjourned in Bathurst Local Court. Read about the case, which includes an update on the victim's condition, here.
In other news a Bathurst institution, Annie's Ice Cream Parlour, turns 40. Read all about its history in this piece by Alise McIntosh.
And in sporting news, the city's green and gold star, Cushla Rue, is going to represent Australia.
Sports journalist Alex Grant spoke to her after the Western Sydney Wanderers player was named in the Australian Under 23s women's team to take part in the Four Nations Tournament in Sweden later this month.
