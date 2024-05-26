When the creek hit its peak, you could count on Vale travails | Yesterday, Today

The first flooding in the Vale Creek was recorded in October 1814.
It would be a continuing saga as the unpredictable weather continued and still continues, though these days the mail is transported by trucks.
Newspapers were continually reporting problems with the Vale Creek.
A long and heavy rush of rainwater from the Vale Creek nearly always had the effect of raising the Macquarie River.
The Vale Creek could rise from two to four feet in a couple of hours and flooding brought massive amounts of floating vegetables, hay and fencing.
Another earlier flood took place in February 1894, when the Vale Creek emptied itself into the Macquarie at the end of William Street.
Not long after, the creek was dry, and it was considered to be a bad sign.
A tannery was situated on the creek and all the refuse was stopping there until the rain caused the creek to rise again and the water washed it away.
The Macquarie River itself was also getting very low.
In late October 1934, the railway line in front of Orton Park flooded when the water swamped the area, causing hundreds of pounds' worth of damage.
All the farmers' vegetable gardens, mainly cauliflowers, potatoes and early tomatoes, were practically ruined, while fencing was swept away like straws.
The main road between the saleyards about as far as Rainham was so affected by the floodwater that it was thought that it would cost the Abercrombie Shire Council hundreds of pounds to repair it.
From about 11am to 5pm the previous afternoon, the road was covered to a depth of several feet, holding up all traffic.
The waters raced over the railway line in several places, damaging the permanent way and making traffic impossible.
It was not until nearly 6pm that the passenger train, after a delay of more than five hours, was able to go through at a snail-like pace.
It was at Orton Park that Claude Kable, a well-known resident, had a most unenviable experience.
He was caught by the flood while working in a paddock at about 11am and sought haven in a willow tree.
He was forced to remain on this perilous perch until nearly 5pm and then had to wade through water up to his armpits to safety.
It was reported that his ordeal was a most trying one and he was not likely to recover from the effects for a day or two.
The waters entered the residence of Mrs Davis and she and her daughters had to seek temporary shelter with relatives in Bathurst.
The waters had receded that night, but there was still a good volume of water over a large area.
There was well over five inches of rain at the Lagoon, which had its biggest flood for more than 70 years.
All the low-lying land was inundated. The Lagoon, which had been practically dry on the Wednesday, was transformed into a vast lake.
For the greater part of the day, the roadway was covered and traffic suspended. Much damage was done to vegetable and lucerne crops.
Floodwaters at George's Plains also caused a great amount of damage, fencing being washed away and crops damaged.
It was here that Noble Sweetnam reported that he had lost a number of sheep, though the exact tally would not be known until the following day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.