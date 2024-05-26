Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

When the creek hit its peak, you could count on Vale travails | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated May 26 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When the Vale's water was up, it was enough to even stop the train.
When the Vale's water was up, it was enough to even stop the train.

THIS week's historic image shows a passenger and mail steam train stopped at Orton Park by the Vale Creek in flood, the train driver having determined that it wasn't safe to proceed. The picture was taken by Gwen Ratcliff some time in the late 1940s. The floodwater caused the mail bags from Sydney to Bathurst to be late.

The first flooding in the Vale Creek was recorded in October 1814.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.