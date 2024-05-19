Get ready business folks, your night of nights is just around the corner

A GLAMOROUS evening dedicated to highlighting success stories: what's not to love about the Carillon Business Awards?
Preparations have begun for the 40th annual event, which offers an opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the best of the best among the Bathurst business community.
The event, which was established to acknowledge outstanding achievements, innovation and growth among businesses over a 12-month period, will welcome entries to its 13 categories on June 3.
Among the categories are the four coveted People's Choice Awards and Carillon Business of the Year, which was won by Bathurst Community Transport in 2023.
Brad Schumacher, owner of Kelso Electrical which is the event's major sponsor for the fourth year, said the importance of the night is not lost on the business community.
"It allows businesses to showcase their successes and celebrate their achievements, fostering a spirit of innovation and excellence within our community," Mr Schumacher said.
In the wake of taking out the 2023 Outstanding Young Business Leader Award, Jack Begg from the Viability team said he was shocked to take the honours.
"I think as a younger person, it means a lot to have that recognition," he said on the night.
Nominations for the awards are open until August 9 ahead of a glamorous gala dinner to be held at the Bathurst Goldfields on September 7.
For more information about the Carillon Business Awards 2024 and to submit entries or nominations, visit www.bathurstbusiness.com.au.
