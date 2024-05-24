'Remarkable' historical event takes top honours at state-wide competition

ONE of Bathurst's hallmark events has been described as "remarkable" at a state awards competition after it went on to claim top honours.
The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail was awarded the President's Prize at the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards at the 30th annual event held at Doltone House on May 17.
The local event was won of 19 projects recognised for outstanding practice and excellence in conserving Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage.
Further to claiming a prize, the Bathurst event was commended in the Events, Exhibitions and Tours category.
The trades trail, which is the largest annual heritage event in Bathurst, tells the story of Bathurst through its eras, putting a spotlight on heritage buildings and lost trades such as dry-stone walling, blacksmithing, wood spoon carving and wicker furniture making.
It also acts as an anchor for a broader program of heritage activities and activations over the autumn period in Bathurst including the 'Autumn Colours Heritage Festival'.
"It is a remarkable event of regional significance that engages with all aspects of the heritage of the region and serves as a fine showcase of rare and lost trades and crafts," National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards Jury Chair Matthew Devine said.
"The event preserves the people, traditions and heritage that helped build the Bathurst region."
This year at the March 16-17 event held at the Bathurst Showground, there were more than 100 exhibitors and 200 artisans that welcomed a sea of local and visiting patrons.
The historical weekend will take place on April 13 and 14 in 2025.
