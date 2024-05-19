Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

'You never expect a score like that': Birthday present for Hawks 18s forward

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 19 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN two unbeaten teams come together you can often expect a great back and forth game but Orange Hawks' under 18s team weren't keen on following that script.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.