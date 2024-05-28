Woman slaps taxi driver after rubbing his thighs and fighting over a friend

SLAPPING a taxi driver amid a heated argument over a mutual friend has seen a 44-year-old woman convicted of assault.
Alicia Keefe of Brougham Street, Cowra was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 of common assault.
Documents tendered to the court state the victim - who was working as a taxi driver at the time - collected Keefe from the Kelso Hotel around 4.30am on March 24, 2024.
As they drove around Bathurst, Keefe began to rub the victim's stomach area and his inner thighs before they got into a fight about a mutual friend.
The victim drove into the driveway at the Alloggio Bathurst and told Keefe to get out of his car.
The court heard she then slapped the victim in the head between five and ten times while insulting him.
Court papers say the victim got out of his car for a moment before he continued his shift and went to Bathurst Police Station at 6.30am.
Four days later on March 28, police got footage from the taxi vehicle that showed the assault.
Keefe was spoken to by police on a train to Taree on March 31, where she gave little information about the assault other than saying the victim was a "creep" and "you know how taxi drivers are".
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Keefe aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Keefe was fined $2000.
