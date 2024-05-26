Driving without a valid licence? Wrong choice leads to longer ban for woman

A WOMAN who was busted behind the wheel without a valid licence has been banned from driving for three more months.
Rachel Jane Smith, 43, of Poole Street, Eglinton was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 of driving with a suspended licence.
Smith was driving a blue Mitsubishi Triton heading north along Bannerman Crescent in Kelso about 7.15pm on March 23, 2024 when she was stopped by police, court papers say.
Officers approached the car and asked Smith for her licence.
Then, they found Smith had been taken off the road for fine default.
The court heard Smith told police she knew her licence was suspended but she thought the fines had been sorted.
She was then given a court attendance notice.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Smith aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Ms Ellis noted that Smith's traffic record was "not the worst".
On top of the disqualification, Smith was fined $800.
