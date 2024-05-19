Grand vision for PCYC includes a new cafe

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Read all about the grand vision for the city's PCYC, which includes a brand new cafe and plans to be a community events hub.
In other news, preparations have begun for the 40th annual Carillon Business Awards, which promises to be a huge event, and in a welcome announcement, NSW Premier Chris Minns has confirmed he will consider proposed funding for improved paediatric services in regional NSW.
In sport, Orange Hawks' under 18s team were ruthless against St Pat's in Pat's first home game of the season.
Read all about the match here.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
