Transformation of abandoned church planned with bar and restaurant

Plans to transform a historic chapel in the heart of Orange have been revealed.
The former Five Ways Church at 1 Bathurst Road was built in 1903.
It could soon feature a restaurant, café, small bar and "multi-use spaces" for pop-up activities including art displays, exhibitions or yoga classes.
Under the plan, the kitchen would be upgraded and two new bathrooms would be installed.
Some demolition work is required, with plans to to remove walls on the north-eastern side.
An open area on the northern side of the on the 849-square-metre block would be used for outdoor dining.
The building was used as a church for more than 100 years, between 1903 and 2019. It has been known at the Orange Congregational Church, Uniting Church and Orange Five Ways Church.
Early plans to renovate the now-vacant block were flagged in 2021, with "Vestry" revealed as a draft name for the project.
"We're just looking at loads of opportunities," chef Josie Chapman - who developed the concept with husband Jeffery - told the Central Western Daily at the time.
"The building will change. It's very, very close, the architect's plans are done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.