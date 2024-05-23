'All aboard!' for a fun morning at the Bathurst Miniature Railway

THE brisk morning wasn't enough to deter Bathurst residents from venturing down to the miniature railway, starting their Sunday with a fun family outing.
Located on Durham Street, the Bathurst Miniature Railway has been providing locals with a great day out for 50 years.
Adults and children all jumped aboard the miniature train and were chauffeured around the park area.
There were plenty of big smiles to be captured, with Western Advocate photographer James Arrow snapping a few family photos of those enjoying the morning.
The miniature train runs on the third weekend of every month, thanks to the dedicated volunteers who have put their hands up for decades to ensure the fan-favourite community activity keeps chugging along.
And, being free for kids and only a $2 donation for adults, it's no wonder everyone loves starting their Sunday morning at the miniature railway station.
For those who missed going for a ride in May, it will be 'all aboard' again in June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.