Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'All aboard!' for a fun morning at the Bathurst Miniature Railway

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated May 23 2024 - 11:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE brisk morning wasn't enough to deter Bathurst residents from venturing down to the miniature railway, starting their Sunday with a fun family outing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.