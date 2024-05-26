'Big mistake': Man gets drunk at work function and reverses into parked car

A MAN who got drunk at a work function and reversed into a parked car has "changed his life" after making such a "big mistake".
Alexei Pikul of Freemantle Road, Mount Rankin was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 after he previously pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving.
The 21-year-old was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Hilux heading north along Durham Street in Bathurst about 9.30pm on December 15, 2023 when he reversed into a parked car, court papers say.
Police got a number of calls about the accident from bystanders, who pointed Pikul out to the officers as they arrived.
He was asked for his licence before he gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.194.
While in police custody, Pikul said he had a number of vodka raspberries but couldn't remember how many.
HIGHLY emotional and frustrated was Pikul's state of mind on the night, according to his solicitor Kayana Theobald.
"He had been out at a work function ... He has little memory of it which frightens him," Ms Theobald said.
The court heard Pikul's life had changed after partaking in a number of interventions including the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program, Smart Recovery and Traffic Offenders Program.
"You have done almost everything I could ask of you ... It's pleasing to see you've done some work," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"You made a big mistake."
Pikul was placed on a community correction order for one year with the condition he does 60 hours of unpaid community service work.
Once he completes a six month disqualification period, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for two years.
