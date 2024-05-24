Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Guest teacher hosts handy workshop to guide the guild through new techniques

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEMBERS of the NSW Embroiderers' Guild made their way to Bathurst, all putting their hands to the test to learn some new skills.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.