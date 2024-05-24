Guest teacher hosts handy workshop to guide the guild through new techniques

MEMBERS of the NSW Embroiderers' Guild made their way to Bathurst, all putting their hands to the test to learn some new skills.
The event, held at Abercrombie House, was hosted by the Bathurst Embroidery Group, attracting people from around NSW.
The workshop was run by Janette Pilgrim, who made the trip from Grafton to teach the class.
Around 20 eager embroiderers attended the day, and while they worked hard learning new applications, the results were well worth it.
In addition to the workshop itself, the guests were treated to some beautiful Abercrombie House hospitality.
And, some of those who travelled even made a weekend of it, spending the night in Bathurst and enjoying a weekend getaway.
The Bathurst Embroiderers' Group has been running for 51 years, providing members with a social and stimulating outlet.
While it began as a means of mending clothes and decorating old country homes, it is now a chance to meet new people and learn new skills.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the workshop on Sunday, May 19 2024, and grabbed some photos of everyone enjoying the day.
