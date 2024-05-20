Representative honours and win over rivals has Sargent buzzing

THINGS are looking pretty rosy for the CSU Mungoes these days, and especially for co-coach Ray Sargent.
Sargent, fresh off his recent Woodbridge Cup representative experience, claimed a convincing 34-12 win with his Mungoes side over former New Era Cup rivals Orange United in front of a home crowd at Diggings Oval.
The victory keeps the Mungoes inside the Woodbridge Cup top eight and maintains the club's standing as one of the most electric offences in the competition (currently the third highest scoring side).
Sargent said it was great to build on his recent match against the George Tooke Shield side, and was surprised to get the call up.
"It was completely unexpected. I was pretty excited when I found out. It was something different, and a great feeling to get out there, especially with Ash [Magaya] getting called up into the team," he said.
"It was nice having two people out there representing the club in that game, along with Lily Bannan in the girls' match. That was a great accomplishment."
Woodbridge went down 18-10 in the game but Sargent said the team could be proud of their efforts.
"It's nice seeing how everyone else rolls, and it's a nice atmosphere being around people from all the different teams. Being around the best of the best in the comp is great," he said.
"I thought Jesse Durning from Trundle did a really good job coaching the boys and kept the structures fairly simple. We didn't get the win, it was really close, but after just the one training session together I thought we did really well."
If there's any status that the Mungoes have cemented themselves as this season it's being a 'wildcard'.
The CSU men continue to trade wins and losses week in and week out, while still look for a way to break through against some of the competition's stronger teams.
As the team tries to continue building up better defence Sargent said the trajectory is still positive so far.
"We're happy to keep rolling along at this pace. We're just after some consistency, since we've gone loss, win, loss, win, loss, win," he said.
"We go into the bye week now so hopefully we can reset. We have a tough opponent in Manildra, who have a couple of good wins on the board over the past two rounds. We're really looking forward to the challenge.
"We could have come away with a couple more wins but I'll definitely take the three so far."
The CSU Mungals went down 18-14 in a hard fought match with the Warriors.
The women's league tag side are still on the hunt for their second win of the season.
