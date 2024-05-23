Smell of wafting backyard pot plant sees grower's set-up uncovered by cops

NURTURING a backyard pot plant to the point its lush leaves could be seen by police aerial surveillance and smelt by neighbours has brought a 51-year-old man to court.
Boban Slujolub Malicanin of Suttor Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 to:
Court documents state police got information of a strong smell of cannabis coming from Malicanin's Bathurst home on March 28, 2024.
After doing checks and finding he was previously known to police for cannabis use and cultivation, police did an aerial surveillance of the premises and saw a large green plant growing between the house and shed.
They also saw a "highly sophisticated" surveillance system.
Once police were granted a search warrant, they went to the home about 8am on April 3 and went through the rear yard to find cannabis drying on racks inside the shed.
Then, they saw the marijuana plant that was about two metres high and two metres wide with a heavy amount of bud ready for harvest.
Soon after, Malicanin arrived and showed police through his home before he was arrested.
Officers went on to find five large five litre containers of fertiliser stored in the laundry and three glass jars with cannabis bud sitting on the kitchen bench, equalling about 500 grams.
Malicanin told police he uses the drug to help with his mental health and only harvests it for himself and friends to smoke.
As they went back to the shed, police found a 60 litre drum full of cannabis leaf with an estimated weight of five to seven kilograms.
An agronomist arrived to help police with digging up the plant, which Malicanin had been growing for two years, before it was seized.
Officers then got CCTV footage form Malicanin's surveillance system that showed him watering, harvesting, fertilising and tending to the plant.
He was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
SOLICITOR Evan Dowd told the court his client admitted to previously growing a failed plant years ago but it wasn't until recently that his new plant took off "extremely well".
Malicanin was eager to have the matter dealt with on the day, with Mr Dowd saying he was due to fly a relative back to Serbia between June and September.
"There's a lot of cannabis and you have a history," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"It's still against the law to grow or smoke or ingest any illegal substance."
Malicanin was placed on a community correction order for two years with the condition he does 250 hours of unpaid community service work and abstain from drugs for three months.
He was also fined $800.
