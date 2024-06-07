A room with a VIEW: Photos celebrating five years of fabulous females

VOICE, Interests and Education of Women - that's what the Bathurst VIEW Club is all about, and on Saturday, May 18, the club celebrated five years of its local operation.
Approximately 50 people packed into the function room at Panthers Bathurst to commemorate half a decade of bringing women together to enjoy social activities, develop skills and make connections.
Among the attendees, was VIEW Club member and Order of Australia recipient Bev Cooney, who founded a school and hospital in Peru, and also runs a weekly dementia cafe.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, and Andrew Gee MP also attended the event to celebrate the important work of the VIEW Club within the community.
This work includes supporting the children's education charity, The Smith Family.
The Smith Family is dedicated to safeguarding children and young people from abuse and neglect, and making a positive difference to the lives of disadvantaged Australian children and young people.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the lovely VIEW Club members and guests.
Is there anybody you recognise from the above gallery?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.