Pursuit blunder: Rider speeds off from cops at RBT only to crash into pole

SPEEDING off from police at an RBT site only to end up crashing into a pole has seen an inmate slapped with thousands of dollars in fines.
Daniel Bird - also known as Daniel Shiels - 37, of Barina Way, Kelso appeared by audio-visual link from prison to Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 to plead guilty to:
Police were doing RBTs on Hereford Street in Bathurst about 7.45pm on February 1, 2024 when they stopped Bird on a motorcycle, court documents state.
Bird told police he didn't have his licence before he revved his engine and rode off.
Police got into their cars and chased Bird, who was travelling at speeds of around 140km/h in a 70km/h zone before he crossed onto the wrong side of the road and went through a roundabout.
He turned onto Gilmour Street then ignored a red traffic light as he turned onto Sydney Road.
Bird overtook a number of vehicles until he made his way to Payne Close in Kelso, where he mounted a footpath and road in an alleyway behind houses.
It was at this point police terminated the pursuit, but as they drove along Boyd Street, they saw he had hit a timber pole and fallen off.
Police ran to Bird and arrested him.
He was then taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was found to have a disqualified licence.
Two weeks later on February 15 at 5.20pm, Bird was driving a black BMW along Charlotte Street, Bathurst when he pulled into the Panorama Hotel.
He was stopped by police who asked for his licence.
"I don't have one, I'm unlicensed," Bird said.
Checks in the RMS and police database found his licence had been stripped until November 23, 2024 for major offences dealt with at Sydney District Court.
Bird said "we just left the tobacconist" when asked why he was driving.
WITH Bird behind bars for a string of other unrelated "serious" charges, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found herself bound by a section 58 issue.
Ms Ellis recalled Bird's history in open court, which included five prior driving without a licence charges and two reckless driving, as she said his behaviour would normally be reason for a jail sentence.
But with limitations in place, he was convicted and fined $13,800.
Upon his release, he will also be banned from driving/riding for one year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.