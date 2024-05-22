Get Hemmed to sew its final stitch after a seamless 16 years in business

FOR 16 years, if you needed your curtains hemmed, a zipper replaced, or a seam stitched, you knew that your garments were in good hands at Get Hemmed.
But now, the mother and son duo behind the local business are preparing to sew their final stitches in the altering business.
Get Hemmed is set to close on Friday, May 31.
According to Leanne and Andrew Siegert, there were plenty of factors behind their decision to close the doors of the George Street business.
But, the most pressing was simply to thread a new path for themselves.
"Being in small business, it takes a toll on you over time. It's a huge commitment and I think you can only do it for so long," Mr Siegert said.
"16 years is a pretty good run and I think we gave it a pretty good crack and now I think it's time for a change and just to do something new."
The pair both have new jobs lined up, but aren't quite ready to make any formal announcements on where the world will be taking them next.
One thing they guaranteed, however, was that they will be staying in Bathurst.
They will still be able to see their regular customers, and catch up on where life has been taking them.
This was something that was very important to Ms Seigert, who said that saying goodbye to the loyal faces who supported the business for so long was one of the more difficult factors in their decision to close.
"It's a bit sad, because we have made some really lovely relationships with people but we're still going to be around in Bathurst," she said.
"We've had some very upset people and obviously we've built relationships with a lot of these people in the community, so it is quite heart-wrenching in that respect, but we have to think of ourselves."
The duo are now looking forward to breathing a sigh of relief as they leave the world of business ownership behind, and with it, the stress of financial and time constraints.
"It is hard work, and it's constant, and it's just worrying about everything all the time, and we don't need that anymore, there's more to life," Ms Siegert said.
But, despite all the hard work they have both put into the business, she said the past 16 years had been full of happy memories.
"It's been a fantastic experience and we've had a blast," she said.
The mother and son agreed, and said that of all the good times over the years, their favourite thing about owning the business was being able to share in the important milestones of peoples lives.
From altering dresses for the first days of school, to graduation gowns, and bridesmaids dresses or groomsmen's suits, Get Hemmed has been there every step of the way.
"We shared in other peoples lives, so it was always pretty special," Ms Siegert said.
And for this, she was extremely grateful.
"Thank you for supporting us, and for looking after us all those years," she said.
"Without our customers, we wouldn't have been able to do this for 16 years as well as we have."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.