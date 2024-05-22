Western Advocate
Get Hemmed to sew its final stitch after a seamless 16 years in business

By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 22 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FOR 16 years, if you needed your curtains hemmed, a zipper replaced, or a seam stitched, you knew that your garments were in good hands at Get Hemmed.

