Man finds drugs mid-move and uses despite 'desperate' bid to change life

FINDING drugs in the middle of a move and taking them before going for a motorcycle ride has come at a cost for a man with "massive" problems.
Bradley Mark Brown, 48, of Stanley Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 to driving with drugs in his system.
Documents tendered to the court state a red and black Yamaha YZR150 was stopped by police on Edgells Lane in Kelso about 2.30pm on November 26, 2023 for mobile testing.
Brown, who was the rider, was asked for his licence before he was drug tested.
After he gave a positive roadside test for methamphetamine, he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, he gave a second positive reading for meth as well as cannabis, which was later confirmed by forensics.
Brown told police it was "the first time in over a year" he had used drugs.
BROWN had been moving out of a relative's home at the time when he found a small amount of drugs and used it, according to Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray.
Ms Thackray said her client was "desperate" to escape the lifestyle he had in Newcastle after Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis mentioned his "massive" drug problems.
Brown was questioned in court whether he was on drugs at the time, but said he was clean.
"You fool yourself but you don't fool me," Ms Ellis said.
Brown was convicted, fined $3000 and stripped of his licence for 12 months.
