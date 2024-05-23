Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man finds drugs mid-move and uses despite 'desperate' bid to change life

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
Updated May 23 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FINDING drugs in the middle of a move and taking them before going for a motorcycle ride has come at a cost for a man with "massive" problems.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.