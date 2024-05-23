Luxurious Blayney home set on acres

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 24: 9 Green Grove, Blayney:
Conveniently located in a blue ribbon area of Blayney, just 30 minutes from Bathurst and Orange, this home is a haven for those seeking peace and tranquility. Set on approximately six acres, the property boasts a spring-fed dam and creek that enhance the natural beauty and provide a constant water source for the landscaped gardens.
The home is strategically positioned to capture breathtaking north-east views, ensuring your mornings are greeted with spectacular sunrises and your evenings with serene, golden sunsets.
Listing agent George Doueihi said the heart of the home was the open-plan kitchen. "It's designed for both functionality and style," he said. "It features exquisite stone benchtops, a butler's pantry, and a convenient servery to the extensive outdoor entertaining area which allows you to fully immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the surroundings."
The spacious living and dining areas are complemented by a separate media room, offering versatile spaces for relaxation and entertainment.
The main bedroom is a luxurious retreat featuring a fantastic walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite that offers the ultimate in comfort and style. The remaining three bedrooms are generously sized, each equipped with built-in robes that provide ample storage space and comfort.
Outside the home, George said the property boasted a number of features. "Practical amenities abound including a double garage with remote-controlled doors and internal access, ensuring convenience and security," he said. "Additional storage is available in the huge double bay shed with double carport, toilet, and loft storage, providing ample space for vehicles, tools, and recreational equipment."
The property is well-equipped with ample water catchment and an impressive 120,000L water storage capacity, supported by the spring-fed dam for irrigation. The beautifully landscaped gardens are not only a visual delight but also designed for ease of maintenance, and great fencing around the property ensures security and privacy.
This truly magnificent home, situated on arguably the best block in the area, represents an extraordinary opportunity that won't last long. Whether you're looking for a family home, a luxurious retreat, or an investment in quality real estate, this property ticks all the boxes.
