Farmer's concerns after lambs slaughtered

Eglinton farmer Adrian Allbut leases farmland on the outskirts of Eglinton, and was disheartened to have eight lambs in one week killed by dogs. He speaks to journalist Amy Rees about the issue.
In other news court reporter Jay-Anna Sleeman was in Bathurst Local Court when a woman was sentenced for using stolen money to put through the pokies.
Also making news, Alise McIntosh recently interviewed head chef at Vine and Tap, Michael Madden, who generously shares with readers one of his current favourite recipes. You can read all about it here.
And in sport, Alex Grant speaks with Riley Hanrahan about his successful switch from premier league hockey to first grade rugby union.
